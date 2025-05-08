Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 10,507 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,507 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,806,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $184.41 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.45 and a fifty-two week high of $206.63. The company has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $184.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.60.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

