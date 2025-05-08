Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Colonial Trust Co SC

Colonial Trust Co SC reduced its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 29,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.29, for a total transaction of $3,197,456.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,360,422.98. The trade was a 37.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total transaction of $107,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,733,048.59. This trade represents a 3.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $106.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.32 and a 200-day moving average of $106.76. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $84.30 and a 52-week high of $115.50.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 28.76%. The business’s revenue was down 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Aflac from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Aflac from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Aflac from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.21.

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

