Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Takes $1.02 Million Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIOO. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock opened at $93.97 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $82.39 and a 52 week high of $119.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.64 and a 200-day moving average of $104.09.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

