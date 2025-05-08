Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 6,374 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 84,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,374 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $11,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSG. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IUSG stock opened at $132.32 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $108.91 and a 12-month high of $146.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.84. The company has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.1767 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.