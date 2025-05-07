Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $1.50 Million Position in Roman DBDR Acquisition Corp. II Unit (NASDAQ:DRDBU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roman DBDR Acquisition Corp. II Unit (NASDAQ:DRDBU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roman DBDR Acquisition Corp. II Unit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Roman DBDR Acquisition Corp. II Unit in the fourth quarter worth $499,000. Heights Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Roman DBDR Acquisition Corp. II Unit in the fourth quarter worth $748,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Roman DBDR Acquisition Corp. II Unit during the 4th quarter valued at $992,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Roman DBDR Acquisition Corp. II Unit in the 4th quarter worth about $1,976,000.

Roman DBDR Acquisition Corp. II Unit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DRDBU opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. Roman DBDR Acquisition Corp. II Unit has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $10.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.20.

Roman DBDR Acquisition Corp. II Unit Profile

We are a newly organized blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

