Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Analyst Says

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) had its price target upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $104.00 to $113.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $93.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.54. Arch Capital Group has a 52 week low of $82.49 and a 52 week high of $116.47.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.05). Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In related news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,055,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,742,093. The trade was a 7.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 7,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $706,177.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 795,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,588,000.64. This represents a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 197,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,203,000 after acquiring an additional 6,663 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 6,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $366,000. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 122,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 624,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,631,000 after buying an additional 157,197 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arch Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.