Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Downgraded to Market Perform Rating by Itau BBA Securities

Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VLRS. Barclays cut Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.41.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación stock opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 12 month low of $3.49 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.92 million, a PE ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.90.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.10. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 71.50%. The company had revenue of $678.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.83 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLRS. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,479,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,423,000 after purchasing an additional 291,252 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 146.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 109,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 32,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 18,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

