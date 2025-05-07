AQR Capital Management LLC Has $8.66 Million Stock Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 51.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,181 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $8,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in RH by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in RH by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in shares of RH by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of RH by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of RH by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RH opened at $182.97 on Wednesday. RH has a one year low of $123.03 and a one year high of $457.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.03. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 52.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.36.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $812.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.21 million. RH had a net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 35.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that RH will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $510.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of RH from $515.00 to $436.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $276.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded RH from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $410.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on RH from $530.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.31.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

