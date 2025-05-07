AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 92,783,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,447,768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289,340 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,189,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992,971 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,292,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,430,000 after purchasing an additional 553,333 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,405,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,237,000 after buying an additional 64,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,154,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,814,000 after purchasing an additional 845,313 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $81.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.02. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.66 and a 1-year high of $84.26.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a $0.3151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

