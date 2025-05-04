U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Department of Treasury

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lessened its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,103 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,084,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 839,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,459,000 after buying an additional 72,715 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 426,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,818,000 after acquiring an additional 7,890 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 299,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,594,000 after acquiring an additional 50,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 135.4% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 260,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,076,000 after acquiring an additional 149,622 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance

U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $72.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.09. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.77 and a 1-year high of $108.14.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $180.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.10 million. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 97.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Physical Therapy

In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $142,050.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,564.48. The trade was a 19.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

