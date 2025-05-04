State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Purchases 2,233 Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury owned approximately 0.06% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HSII. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 280.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 27,637 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 21.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 160.1% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 27,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 17,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

HSII opened at $39.71 on Friday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $49.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.34. The company has a market capitalization of $819.02 million, a PE ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Monahan acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.55 per share, with a total value of $227,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,597,188.70. This represents a 3.58 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HSII shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.

