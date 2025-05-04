Stifel Financial Corp Has $2.82 Million Stock Holdings in Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR – Free Report) by 107.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,062 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Semler Scientific were worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semler Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Semler Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $30,813,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Semler Scientific by 318.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $805,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $1,939,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Semler Scientific from $40.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMLR opened at $36.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $347.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.75 and a 200-day moving average of $46.35. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a one year low of $20.88 and a one year high of $81.56.

Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $3.21. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 72.65% and a return on equity of 50.77%. The company had revenue of $12.41 million during the quarter.

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to enhance the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company’s products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient’s vascular condition.

