JMP Securities Lowers Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Price Target to $22.00

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 136.56% from the company’s current price.

BCYC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $40.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bicycle Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of BCYC stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average of $14.39. Bicycle Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $28.67. The company has a market cap of $643.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.60.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.02). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 450.64% and a negative return on equity of 27.35%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 878.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 879.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 8,065 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

