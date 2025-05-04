Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.22% of Napco Security Technologies worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 266.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 45,122 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 316,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,243,000 after acquiring an additional 12,366 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 44,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 74.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 28,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. TD Cowen downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Craig Hallum downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Napco Security Technologies Price Performance

NSSC opened at $23.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.96. The stock has a market cap of $865.62 million, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.51. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $58.09.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $42.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.93 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 27.65%. Napco Security Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

