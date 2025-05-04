Leisure Stocks To Follow Today – May 1st

Apollo Global Management, MGM Resorts International, and VICI Properties are the three Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of NYSE:APO traded up $2.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $139.37. 1,457,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,831,923. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $95.11 and a 52 week high of $189.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.99.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

MGM Resorts International stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.41. 5,167,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,683,360. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $47.26. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.44.

VICI Properties (VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Shares of VICI stock traded down $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $31.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,496,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,041,585. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.91 and its 200 day moving average is $31.15. VICI Properties has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $34.29.

