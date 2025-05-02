Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Wahed Invest LLC

Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,744 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 0.8% of Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $96.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $187.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.95. The firm has a market cap of $156.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.89.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMD. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.57.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,607,893.70. This represents a 1.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

