Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 42,115 Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 462,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,047,000 after acquiring an additional 112,286 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 14,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

SPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.25 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.56.

Shares of SPR opened at $36.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.41. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $37.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.29.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported ($4.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by ($2.36). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -11.88 EPS for the current year.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

