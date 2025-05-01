Nebula Research & Development LLC Makes New $347,000 Investment in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 43,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 427.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. 40.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Trading Down 1.7 %

IVR opened at $7.34 on Thursday. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $9.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.15. The company has a market cap of $479.10 million, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.43.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Cuts Dividend

Invesco Mortgage Capital ( NYSE:IVR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.18 million. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 20.90%. On average, research analysts forecast that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 7th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.53%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 209.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

