Short Interest in ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) Declines By 23.9%

ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,858,700 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the March 31st total of 2,441,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 516.3 days.
ASICS Price Performance
ASICS stock opened at $20.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.55. ASICS has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $61.10.
About ASICS
