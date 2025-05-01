Short Interest in ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) Declines By 23.9%

ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,858,700 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the March 31st total of 2,441,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 516.3 days.

ASICS Price Performance

ASICS stock opened at $20.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.55. ASICS has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $61.10.

About ASICS

ASICS Corporation manufactures and sells sporting goods in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Oceania, Southeast and South Asia, and internationally. It offers running shoes, apparel, and sports accessories and equipment. The company sells its products under the ASICS, ASICSTIGER, and Onitsuka Tiger brands through retail stores, as well as online.

