STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) is Caden Capital Partners LP’s 5th Largest Position

Caden Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 119.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,379 shares during the period. STERIS comprises about 11.0% of Caden Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Caden Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.18% of STERIS worth $36,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in STERIS by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on STERIS from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.75.

Shares of STE stock opened at $225.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.13. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $200.98 and a twelve month high of $248.24. The company has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.77 and a beta of 0.87.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.01). STERIS had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. As a group, research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.41%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

