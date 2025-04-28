Northern Trust Corp Buys 58,357 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 368,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,357 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.11% of Booking worth $1,831,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 621,874.8% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 864,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,295,423,000 after purchasing an additional 864,406 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $1,958,352,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Booking by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 280,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,283,000 after purchasing an additional 95,308 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 88,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,967,000 after purchasing an additional 50,605 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $207,089,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,250.00 to $5,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,100.00 to $5,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,560.00 to $5,960.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BTIG Research raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Booking from $5,500.00 to $5,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,278.66.

Booking stock opened at $4,838.44 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,180.00 and a 52 week high of $5,337.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4,652.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4,799.78.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.82 by $5.73. Booking had a negative return on equity of 159.34% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $9.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Booking’s previous quarterly dividend of $8.75. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.19%.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

