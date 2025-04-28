Nantahala Capital Management LLC Purchases 97,679 Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,009,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,679 shares during the period. eHealth makes up about 0.8% of Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of eHealth worth $18,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of eHealth in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of eHealth in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 28.7% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of eHealth in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 104.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 24,224 shares during the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.38.
eHealth Stock Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $6.25 on Monday. eHealth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $11.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average of $7.33. The firm has a market cap of $187.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10.
eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.20. eHealth had a negative net margin of 7.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $315.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.47 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eHealth, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
eHealth Profile
eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Employer and Individual. The Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program for marketing and other services.
