Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 3,650 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG)

Berger Financial Group Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 81,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August were worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Riggs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 7,111 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of UAUG opened at $34.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $145.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.29. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August has a 52-week low of $31.96 and a 52-week high of $36.49.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (UAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

