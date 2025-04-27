Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 1,115 Shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL)

Berger Financial Group Inc cut its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc owned about 3.59% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July worth $3,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth about $890,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Riggs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

EJUL stock opened at $25.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.17 million, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.07. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July has a 52-week low of $23.33 and a 52-week high of $25.91.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (EJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

