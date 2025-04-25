Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,649,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,968,076 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.92% of NU worth $452,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NU. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of NU by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in NU by 190.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NU stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $56.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.14.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. NU had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 17.12%. As a group, analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NU from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NU has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.36.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

