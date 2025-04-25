FY2025 Earnings Forecast for TSE:TXG Issued By Desjardins

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 23rd. Desjardins analyst A. Carson forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.85 for the year. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Torex Gold Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.63 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ FY2026 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

TXG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC upgraded shares of Torex Gold Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$42.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$39.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised Torex Gold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.19.

Shares of TSE:TXG opened at C$44.47 on Friday. Torex Gold Resources has a twelve month low of C$18.79 and a twelve month high of C$49.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$37.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$32.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.34.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

