MGO One Seven LLC Acquires 14,999 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 189,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,999 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $7,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 484,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,858,000 after purchasing an additional 73,399 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 118,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 11,920 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC increased its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 570.8% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 15,618 shares during the period.

Capital Group Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF stock opened at $32.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.62. Capital Group Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.23 and a fifty-two week high of $39.96.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

