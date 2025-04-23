Jeffrey Lucas Sells 88,178 Shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF) Stock

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jeffrey Lucas sold 88,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.09, for a total value of C$96,114.02.

Bitfarms Stock Up 13.8 %

Shares of Bitfarms stock opened at C$1.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. Bitfarms Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.96 and a twelve month high of C$4.49. The company has a market cap of C$462.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 3.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.46 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, ATB Capital decreased their target price on Bitfarms from C$6.50 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

