DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DURECT in a report on Thursday, March 27th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on DRRX
DURECT Trading Down 0.9 %
DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 300.62% and a negative net margin of 198.58%. On average, research analysts forecast that DURECT will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DURECT
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Richmond Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in DURECT by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 1,281,176 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 138,920 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 266.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,196 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 28,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DURECT by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,905 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares in the last quarter. 28.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DURECT Company Profile
DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator program. The company's lead product larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DURECT
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- How to Invest in Micro-Cap Stocks Like a Pro
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Investors Sell Microsoft Stock on OpenAI News—Time to Buy?
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Take-Two Interactive: A Defensive Play Set to Explode
Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.