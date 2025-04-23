Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Office Properties Income Trust Stock Down 2.4 %

Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Office Properties Income Trust has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $3.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.97. The business had revenue of $118.24 million for the quarter. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 27.11%.

Office Properties Income Trust Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Office Properties Income Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.06%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -1.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tiptree Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 17,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 1,172.0% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 122,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 112,516 shares during the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

