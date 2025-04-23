Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Office Properties Income Trust Stock Down 2.4 %
Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Office Properties Income Trust has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $3.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07.
Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.97. The business had revenue of $118.24 million for the quarter. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 27.11%.
Office Properties Income Trust Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Office Properties Income Trust
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tiptree Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 17,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 1,172.0% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 122,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 112,516 shares during the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Office Properties Income Trust
Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.
