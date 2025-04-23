Beck Capital Management LLC Purchases 151 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,824,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,228,110,000 after purchasing an additional 182,648 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 15,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.1% during the third quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 10,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 21,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 234.4% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPM opened at $235.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $655.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $188.46 and a 1 year high of $280.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.49%.

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total value of $1,153,069.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,698,459.65. This represents a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $337,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,606,323.93. This represents a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,545 shares of company stock valued at $19,149,144 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Sunday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

