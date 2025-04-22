Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Stock Holdings Increased by Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 122,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,207,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $110.34 on Tuesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $103.07 and a one year high of $137.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.94.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

