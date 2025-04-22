Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $7.96 Million Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,662 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $7,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 197,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 6,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 122,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 624,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,631,000 after acquiring an additional 157,197 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of ACGL opened at $89.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.58 and its 200-day moving average is $95.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.36. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $82.49 and a fifty-two week high of $116.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACGL. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ACGL

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,055,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,742,093. The trade was a 7.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.