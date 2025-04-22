Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) CEO Elliot Noss Sells 1,000 Shares

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) CEO Elliot Noss sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $16,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,198 shares in the company, valued at $7,510,723.64. This represents a 0.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Elliot Noss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 14th, Elliot Noss sold 1,000 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $16,240.00.

On Friday, April 11th, Elliot Noss sold 1,000 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $15,560.00.

On Wednesday, April 9th, Elliot Noss sold 300 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $4,506.00.

On Monday, April 7th, Elliot Noss sold 500 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $7,720.00.

On Friday, April 4th, Elliot Noss sold 1,000 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $16,230.00.

On Wednesday, April 2nd, Elliot Noss sold 200 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $3,396.00.

On Friday, February 14th, Elliot Noss sold 7,760 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $133,860.00.

On Thursday, February 6th, Elliot Noss sold 500 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $7,880.00.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Elliot Noss sold 500 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $7,830.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Elliot Noss sold 100 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $1,712.00.

Tucows Price Performance

Shares of Tucows stock opened at $16.21 on Tuesday. Tucows Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.27 and a 12 month high of $26.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tucows ( NASDAQ:TCX Get Free Report ) (TSE:TC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information services provider reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $93.10 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tucows from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Institutional Trading of Tucows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCX. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Tucows by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Tucows by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tucows by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tucows by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tucows during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

Featured Articles

