Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV) Director Moira Tracey Smith Buys 350,000 Shares

Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV – Get Free Report) Director Moira Tracey Smith purchased 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$976,500.00.

Discovery Silver Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of DSV opened at C$1.33 on Tuesday. Discovery Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.87 and a twelve month high of C$2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$644.74 million and a P/E ratio of -34.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 18.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Discovery Silver from C$2.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 17th.

About Discovery Silver

Discovery Silver Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits. The company's flagship property is the Cordero silver project, which covers an area of approximately 35,000 hectares located in the Chihuahua state, Mexico. It also holds option agreement to purchase 100% interest in the Puerto Rico, La Kika, Minerva, Monclova, and Santa Rosa projects in Mexico.

