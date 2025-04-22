Short Interest in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Expands By 18.4%

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 608,500 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the March 15th total of 514,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. New Street Research set a $21.00 target price on Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Truist Financial set a $19.00 price target on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report on Friday, March 14th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Inspired Entertainment
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspired Entertainment
Inspired Entertainment Stock Performance
NASDAQ INSE traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $7.34. The company had a trading volume of 145,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,198. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.93 and its 200-day moving average is $9.29. Inspired Entertainment has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $11.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -733.27 and a beta of 1.27.
Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.13). Inspired Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.19 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Inspired Entertainment will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.
About Inspired Entertainment
Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.
Featured Articles
