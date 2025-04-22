Reviewing CXApp (CXAI) and The Competition

Profitability

This table compares CXApp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CXApp -751.90% -281.11% -158.66% CXApp Competitors -71.61% -38.00% -6.78%

Volatility and Risk

CXApp has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CXApp’s peers have a beta of 0.45, meaning that their average share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get CXApp alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.4% of CXApp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.9% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of CXApp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CXApp $7.14 million -$53.62 million -0.88 CXApp Competitors $2.51 billion $326.31 million -663.78

This table compares CXApp and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

CXApp’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than CXApp. CXApp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

CXApp peers beat CXApp on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

CXApp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CXApp Inc. provides a workplace experience platform for enterprise customers. It offers CXApp, a software-as-a-service platform with native mapping, analytics, on-device positioning, and applications technologies for use in various applications, such as workplace experience, employee engagement, desk and meeting room reservations, workplace analytics, occupancy management, content delivery, corporate communications and notifications, event management, live indoor mapping, wayfinding, and navigation. The company was formerly known as KINS Technology Group Inc. and changed its name to CXApp Inc. in March 2023. The company is based in Palo Alto, California.

Receive News & Ratings for CXApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CXApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.