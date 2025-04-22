Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) is Yaupon Capital Management LP’s 8th Largest Position

Yaupon Capital Management LP lowered its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 686,365 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,276 shares during the period. Shell accounts for approximately 1.8% of Yaupon Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Yaupon Capital Management LP’s holdings in Shell were worth $43,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Shell by 930.2% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Shell during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 28.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group upgraded Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Shell from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Shell from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.73.

Shell Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:SHEL opened at $64.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $195.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.06. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $58.55 and a 52-week high of $74.61.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 12.75%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.716 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Shell’s payout ratio is 56.97%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

