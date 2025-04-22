Kestrel Gold Inc. (CVE:KGC) Insider John Bernard Kreft Purchases 233,000 Shares

Kestrel Gold Inc. (CVE:KGC – Get Free Report) insider John Bernard Kreft bought 233,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.35 per share, with a total value of C$81,550.00.
Kestrel Gold Price Performance
Kestrel Gold stock opened at C$0.04 on Tuesday. Kestrel Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.02 and a twelve month high of C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$3.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.03.
Kestrel Gold Company Profile
