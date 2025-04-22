Kestrel Gold Inc. (CVE:KGC) Insider John Bernard Kreft Purchases 233,000 Shares

Kestrel Gold Inc. (CVE:KGC – Get Free Report) insider John Bernard Kreft bought 233,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.35 per share, with a total value of C$81,550.00.

Kestrel Gold Price Performance

Kestrel Gold stock opened at C$0.04 on Tuesday. Kestrel Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.02 and a twelve month high of C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$3.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.03.

Kestrel Gold Company Profile

Kestrel Gold Inc, an early-stage exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the King Solomon Dome project located in Yukon Territory. It also has an option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the Fireweed located near Kitimat, British Columbia; and the flagship QCM project covering an area of 69 square kilometers located in northern British Columbia.

