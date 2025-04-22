Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 6,246 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 278,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,246 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.41% of Graham worth $242,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Graham by 10.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Graham by 8.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,344,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graham in the fourth quarter worth $437,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Graham during the fourth quarter valued at $635,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Graham by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Graham from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th.

GHC stock opened at $876.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $939.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $906.79. Graham Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $683.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,003.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.37%.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

