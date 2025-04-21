TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 851,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,845 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $37,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,596.9% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 15,718,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $730,113,000 after buying an additional 15,483,542 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $268,180,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $106,724,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 186.7% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,295,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,311.0% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,137,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,993 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $43.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.80 and a 200 day moving average of $45.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.59. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.