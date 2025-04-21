State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Sells 28,630 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 515,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,630 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.0% of State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury owned about 0.06% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $277,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 53,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 477,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,955,000 after purchasing an additional 15,898 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $9,939,000. Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,075,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 10,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $483.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $518.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $535.74. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $563.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

