Rock Springs Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned approximately 3.09% of Jasper Therapeutics worth $9,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Jasper Therapeutics by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Jasper Therapeutics by 320.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 12,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Jasper Therapeutics by 239.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 11,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Jasper Therapeutics alerts:

Jasper Therapeutics Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ JSPR opened at $3.97 on Monday. Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.13 and a 12-month high of $26.84. The company has a market cap of $59.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Jasper Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JSPR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.35). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $68.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JSPR

About Jasper Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JSPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jasper Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jasper Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.