Nanotechnology Stocks To Watch Now – April 21st

OSI Systems, NVE, and Biodexa Pharmaceuticals are the three Nanotechnology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nanotechnology stocks are shares in companies that focus on the research, development, or production of nanoscale materials and devices. These companies work on cutting-edge technologies that manipulate matter at the molecular or atomic level, often leading to breakthroughs in areas such as electronics, medicine, energy, and materials science. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nanotechnology stocks within the last several days.

OSI Systems (OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Shares of OSI Systems stock traded down $7.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $186.57. 40,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,471. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19. OSI Systems has a 52-week low of $126.57 and a 52-week high of $220.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.88.

NVE (NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

NVEC stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.20. 12,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,247. The firm has a market cap of $271.84 million, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.05. NVE has a 1-year low of $51.50 and a 1-year high of $89.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.47.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (BDRX)

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of products for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes and rare/orphan cancers of the brain. Its lead product candidate Tolimidone, a selective activator of the lyn kinase enzyme, currently under Phase II studies for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes.

BDRX stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.36. The stock had a trading volume of 151,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,414. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $74.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.00.

