Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Price Target to $21.00

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Simmons First National from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday.

Shares of SFNC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,240. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.15. Simmons First National has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $25.95.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $209.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.00 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Simmons First National will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the fourth quarter worth about $579,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 673,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,937,000 after buying an additional 27,115 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the fourth quarter worth $464,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Simmons First National during the third quarter worth $1,339,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Simmons First National by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,895,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,042,000 after purchasing an additional 29,335 shares during the last quarter. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

