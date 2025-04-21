Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Price Target to $55.00

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.51% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Westamerica Bancorporation Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ WABC traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.64. The stock had a trading volume of 41,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,858. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.63. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $59.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $66.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.47 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 44.55% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westamerica Bancorporation

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WABC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,505,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,898,000 after purchasing an additional 34,762 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 875,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,919,000 after buying an additional 9,928 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 753,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,515,000 after buying an additional 17,649 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 393,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,669,000 after acquiring an additional 59,325 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 334,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,555,000 after acquiring an additional 52,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

