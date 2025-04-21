Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) Now Covered by William Blair

Stock analysts at William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Context Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Context Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.17.

Context Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTX opened at $0.84 on Monday. Context Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $75.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average of $1.23.

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts forecast that Context Therapeutics will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Context Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Context Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Context Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Context Therapeutics by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 57,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 21,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Context Therapeutics

Context Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead program candidate is CTIM-76, an anti-Claudin 6 (CLDN6) x anti-CD3 bispecific antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Integral Molecular, Inc for the development of a CLDN6 bispecific monoclonal antibody for cancer therapy.

