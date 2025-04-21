State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Trims Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury cut its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,465 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 15,466 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in Netflix were worth $139,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 848,150 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $760,918,000 after acquiring an additional 156,958 shares during the period. First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,258 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Haven Private LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $733,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Netflix by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,572 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 41,946 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $29,751,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 102,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.74, for a total value of $100,259,088.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,700,583. The trade was a 88.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.71, for a total value of $604,481.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 274,312 shares of company stock worth $267,919,297. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Analysis on Netflix
Netflix Price Performance
Netflix stock opened at $973.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $416.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $954.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $894.38. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $542.01 and a 1 year high of $1,064.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.
About Netflix
Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Netflix
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- With a 60%+ Upside, There’s Plenty to Love About Lovesac
- Trading Halts Explained
- J.B. Hunt Transport Overcorrects Into a Buying Opportunity
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- AppLovin: Can Record Profits Overcome Market Skepticism?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.