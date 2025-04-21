Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) vs. Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Financial Comparison

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) and Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Sutro Biopharma and Bio-Techne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sutro Biopharma -77.01% -101.89% -28.69% Bio-Techne 13.22% 12.73% 9.75%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.0% of Sutro Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.9% of Bio-Techne shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Sutro Biopharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Bio-Techne shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sutro Biopharma $62.04 million 0.75 -$106.79 million ($3.02) -0.18 Bio-Techne $1.20 billion 6.28 $168.10 million $0.99 47.99

This table compares Sutro Biopharma and Bio-Techne”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Bio-Techne has higher revenue and earnings than Sutro Biopharma. Sutro Biopharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bio-Techne, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Sutro Biopharma has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bio-Techne has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sutro Biopharma and Bio-Techne, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sutro Biopharma 1 5 3 0 2.22 Bio-Techne 0 5 3 0 2.38

Sutro Biopharma presently has a consensus target price of $6.63, indicating a potential upside of 1,099.53%. Bio-Techne has a consensus target price of $81.14, indicating a potential upside of 70.79%. Given Sutro Biopharma’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sutro Biopharma is more favorable than Bio-Techne.

Summary

Bio-Techne beats Sutro Biopharma on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. The company develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. Its product candidates include STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers; VAX-24 and Vax-31 pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidates that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of invasive pneumococcal disease; and MK-1484, a distinct cytokine derivative molecule that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of cancer. The company's pre-clinical product candidates include STRO-003, an ADC directed against an anti-receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1) for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological cancers; and STRO-004, a tissue factor (TF) targeting ADC for the treatment of TF-expressing solid tumors, including cervical, lung, and breast cancer. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Merck Sharp & Dohme Corporation to develop research programs focusing on cytokine derivatives for cancer and autoimmune disorders; Vaxcyte to discover and develop vaccine candidates for the treatment or prophylaxis of infectious diseases; Tasly Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize STRO-002 in Greater China; EMD Serono to develop ADCs for multiple cancer targets; and Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop immunostimulatory ADC. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies. This segment also offers proteomic analytical tools for automated western blot and multiplexed ELISA workflow consists of manual and automated protein analysis instruments and immunoassays for use in quantifying proteins in various biological fluids. The Diagnostics and Genomics segment develops and manufactures diagnostic products, including controls, calibrators, and diagnostic assays for regulated diagnostics market, exosome-based molecular diagnostic assays, advanced tissue-based in-situ hybridization assays for spatial genomic and tissue biopsy analysis, and genetic and oncology kits for research and clinical applications; and sells products for genetic carrier screening, oncology diagnostics, molecular controls, and research, as well as instruments and process control products for hematology, blood chemistry and gases, and coagulation controls and reagents used in various diagnostic applications. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was incorporated in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

