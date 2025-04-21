Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.08, Zacks reports. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 17.72%.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SMBC stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $49.47. The company had a trading volume of 19,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,175. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.59 and a 200-day moving average of $57.97. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $68.69. The stock has a market cap of $591.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.09%.

In related news, Director Douglas Bagby sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $413,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,680. This trade represents a 25.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

SMBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Southern Missouri Bancorp from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, retirement savings plans, and money market deposit accounts.

